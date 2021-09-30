Choco Mucho will play two women short from its original lineup against Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC on Friday at the start of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Asian Club Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

This after coaches Odjie Mamon and Brazilian consultant/coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito were forced to improvise as four members of the second Philippine team, Rebisco, had to complete additional requirements for local health protocols in Thailand.

“The four players’ swab samples weren’t immediately cleared by local health authorities as the results were elevated to Bangkok where the main lab of Thai Dept of Disease Control is based,” Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said in a statement.

Suzara did not name the players.

Rebisco was originally composed of Aby Marano, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Jema Galanza, Rhea Dimaculangan, Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva, and Bernadette Pepito.

Choco Mucho had to lend two players to Rebisco to be able to complete the minimum 10 players required for a team.

The AVC approved the players’ transfer.

“You cannot have only eight players on a team which is bound to play so many number of matches,” Suzara said. “It’s a sound decision to balance the team—besides, all of the athletes in Thailand are members of the national team.”

Rebisco will play against Kazakhstan squad Altay on Friday.

Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho will be among the seven teams vying for the lone Asian spot in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship in Turkey on December 15-19.

Team Rebisco is bracketed in Pool B with Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi, Kazakhstan’s Altay and Iran’s Saipa.

Team Choco Mucho is in Pool A along with Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC and Kazakhstan’s Zhetyssu.