WATCH: Highlights of Lakers-Heat regular season games

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat face off in the NBA Finals, take a look back at their two encounters in the regular season.

The Lakers won both games, winning 95-80 on November 8 at the Staples Center, and 113-110 on the road at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

In both games, it was Anthony Davis who shone for the Lakers. He had an all-around game of 26 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in their first meeting, while shooting an efficient 11-of-17 from the clip.

In their second encounter, Davis put up a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds, along with three blocks. He also nailed a crucial triple in the final 90 seconds of that game to keep the Lakers ahead, 110-105, as the Heat knocked on the door.

This marks the first time that the Heat and the Lakers are meeting in the NBA Finals.

For the Lakers, it will be their first Finals appearance in a decade, and they are eyeing a 17th NBA championship to tie the Boston Celtics for most in the league.

Miami is back in the Finals after six years, with an eye towards a fourth title.