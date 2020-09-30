Reports: Lue to interview for 76ers' vacancy

Tyronn Lue is in Philadelphia to interview with the 76ers about their coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The interview comes in the aftermath of reports that team owners and general manager Elton Brand want to hire former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and that it's his job to turn down.

Last month, the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons following their first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics. D'Antoni was an assistant under Brown in Philadelphia in 2015-16 before taking the Houston job.

The 76ers also reportedly have reached out to Doc Rivers, ousted by the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Lue was Rivers' top assistant with the Clippers in the 2019-20 season.

Lue, 43, also was a candidate for the Brooklyn Nets vacancy until Steve Nash was hired.

Lue won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James in 2016. Lue finished with a 128-83 record in parts of four seasons with the Cavs.