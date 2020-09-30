NBA Finals: LeBron on Spoelstra — He’s damn good, if not great

LeBron James said it was the way Erik Spoelstra planned for games that made him special, whether tactically or bringing out the best in his players. AP/file

For some, the belief has always been that anybody could lead a team to a championship if it were stacked with superstars.

LeBron James never felt that way in his time with the Miami Heat being coached by Erik Spoelstra.

Spoelstra was every bit part of the reason why that team succeeded.

"You guys always said, 'Well, you guys have LeBron, you have D-Wade, you got Bosh. Any coach can do it.' Nah, no, any coach can't do it," James said in a press conference ahead of the 2020 NBA Finals between his Los Angeles Lakers and Spoelstra's Heat.

James said it was the way Spoelstra planned for games that made him special, whether tactically or bringing out the best in his players.

"If you just watch the Miami Heat, no matter who's on the floor they're gonna play Heat culture, they're gonna play hard, play together," James said.

"That's what he's (Spoelstra) always been about."

Spoelstra has been the toast of these NBA Playoffs, having led a motley crew of postseason first-timers and hardened veterans to the title series, an unlikely journey for a fifth-seeded squad.

This is Spoelstra's 5th Finals appearance, and he's aiming for a third title, his first after the "Big 3" era of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

For James, he has always thought highly of Spoelstra -- the Heat's current run notwithstanding.

"Players and the coaches know how great Spo is. There's this narrative that Spo's not great, the narrative that he's not getting a lot of respect, which he should. He prepares his team every single night," James said.

"A lot of coaches have talent over the NBA, over the course of this league. There's not one. You know, it's unfortunate he hasn't gotten his respect.

"I'm not gonna sit up here and act like I don't know what Spo is all about coz i know he's damn good, if not great. He probably is great."