Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - AP Bren returned to their winning ways after sweeping a hapless TNC Pro Team, 2-0 to kickstart round 2 of their MPL Season 12 campaign on a high note at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati on Friday.

Bren, after suffering three consecutive losses, improved to a 4-4 win-loss standing, while TNC remained at 8th place as their playoff bid hangs for dear life.



While TNC controlled most of the map in Game 2 and secured the lord, Bren clawed their way back into the series after Owgwen managed to pick off rookie Ajayy.

With returning player Pando holding off two of TNC’s players during the game-deciding Lord dance, it was AP Bren that secured the crucial objective before making their final push towards TNC’s base.

Pando, who made his first MPL appearance since MPL Season 10, was the series most valuable player (MVP).