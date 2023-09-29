Gilas 3X3 team during its game against Mongolia. SBP

The Gilas Men’s 3X3 squad lost to Mongolia, 21-12, in the 19th Asian Games at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou, China on Friday.

Batzaya Tsermaa and Ulsii-Orhiikh Myagmarsuren drilled successive deuces to open an aggressive start for Mongolia.

The nationals struggled to keep up against their opponents.

Bismarck Lina had seven points for the Gilas 3X3 team.

Tsermaa topscored for Mongolia with eight points, while Myagmarsuren scored six points.

With the win, the Mongolians headed straight to the quarterfinals while sending Gilas down to the third seed in Pool A' among the 3-1 teams in the group.

This foiled Gilas' attempt at an outright quarterfinals slot.

The Filipinos now have to go through the qualification for quarterfinals on Saturday.