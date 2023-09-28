David Charles Serdenia with her mother Ana Maria.

Meet 15-year old golfer David Charles Serdenia.

He dreams of representing the Philippines in national competitions. He also recently won his first national tournament by topping the boys junior division in the NGAP Beverly Place Open in Pampanga.

But Charles is not your ordinary teenage golfer. He comes from a humble background, and was only able to play golf with the support of his mother Ana Maria, a caddie for 25 years, and a community of golfers.

Charles started playing golf at age seven but had to stop for over two years because Ana Maria is a single mother with three other children to attend to.

But Ana Maria saw her son's love for golf and decided to support Charles' dream.

"Akala ko hindi na matutuloy talaga," Ana Maria recalled about her son's passion for golf.

"Pero nung pandemic, nag-caddie ako. Nakita ko sya nag-practice. Habang naglalakad ako, sabi ko sa sarili ko: gusto talaga ng anak ko maging golfer. Pinabayaan ko siya. Araw-araw andyan siya, nagpa-putting, nagpi-pitch kahit maulanan siya, nakikita ko sya dun," she said.

Since golf is an expensive sport, Ana Maria often borrowed money in order to pay for tournament fees. But other golf players saw her son's potential and helped pay for Charles' expenses. She says, Charles' equipment, from golf clubs, to bags, shirts and even shoes, mostly came from donations by golfers.

Ana Maria recalled one such donation. "Sabi nya (golfer), Ana Maria may regalo ako dyan kay Charles, pero wag mo sasabihin. Yun po. Pag laro nya, sinopresa nya si Charles ng golf set, yung nilumaan na pero ok lang yun sa amin at thankful kami dun sa mga damit po. So tuwang tuwa yung bata, umiyak sa tuwa."

One of the groups that support Charles' dream is the club Par Or Better, a regular group playing at the Philippine Navy Golf Course.

Golfer Eddie Rodriguez believes Charles has what it takes to make it big in golf.

"Marami pong grupo dito sa Navy, hindi lang naman kami na naniniwala sa kanyang kakayanan. Kaya nagpa-pass the hat kami para in our own little way, pag pinagsamasama naman yun no, kahit papano nakakatulong," he said.

One golfer, Dino Cerezo, even compared Charles to Filipina golf prodigy Rianne Malixi.

"They have the same passion. Si Rianne is now playing in the US and got a lot of trophies. She will play with the pro. Mga professional nakikita ko dito," Cerezo said, referring to Rianne and Charles.

Charles has been a familiar face in amateur golfing competitions. He recently played in a tournament in Taiwan against players from other countries. He finished in the top 25, a feat considering the handicap his family faces financially just to compete.

"Yung mama ko po kasi is nakikita ko nahihirapan. Sabi ko po magpa-practice po ng maigi para po makatulong po ako sa nanay ko," Charles said.

Charles is looking into the future of hopefully making it to the national team.

"Pag may mga tournaments po na medyo malalaking tournaments po, pag nanalo po dun, kukunin po ako ng Philippine team then magkakaroon po ng allowance then training pool din po so pag magkaroon po ng allowance yung, allowance na ibibigay po sa akin, ibibigay ko din kay mama po," he said.

With Charles' drive and passion coupled with the support of his family and friends he could one day, ace his dream to represent the country in the sport of golf.