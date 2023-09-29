Gilas Pilipinas' AJ Edu and Kai Sotto. Photos by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News; FIBA/file

AJ Edu said he is looking forward to be playing against fellow Gilas Pilipinas player Kai Sotto in the Japan B.League.

Apart from being teammates in Gilas, the two have played together in the national youth team.

Years later, Edu has signed with the Toyama Grouses, while Sotto will play another season with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

“I kind of looking forward to playing Kai a little bit. Because we played together at the junior level," said Edu, one of Gilas Pilipinas' brightest spots int eh recent FIBA World Cup, during an online presser held by B.League.

“We always played in the same team. So, it’s kind of weird but cool playing against each other.”

Edu averaged 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks a game in the World Cup.

“Definitely, I believe in my abilities offensively but for sure, the impact that I have defensively is to guard different NBA players in the World Cup,” said the Filipino-Cypriot.

“That was an amazing experience to learn from that, so hopefully, I can take that in the B. League scene.”

Edu said talked with Gilas teammates Dwight Ramos and Sotto about moving to B.League.

"I talked to Dwight who played here... I talked to Kai. I asked information and advice, they have experience playing overseas and playing in the B.League, I tried to absorb as much," he said.