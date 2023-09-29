Asian Games: Gilas Women overwhelm Hong Kong to go 2-0

The Gilas Women continued their onslaught at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as they overpowered Hong Kong Friday.

The Philippine women’s basketball team flaunted yet another dominating performance when they pummeled Hong Kong, 99-63, at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre to stay undefeated in the preliminary stage.

Gilas Women improved their card to 2-0 in Group B, intensifying their bid to enter the quarterfinals of the quadrennial meet.

Janine Pontejos was once again at the forefront of the country’s offense with 23 points, highlighted by seven triples, while national team veteran Afril Bernardino also had a solid performance with 20 markers.

Ana Castillo was also on fire in the match, hammering 17 points, including five treys.

The Philippines entered the second half with a fiery 9-0 salvo sparked by Bernardino’s jumper for a 51-34 advantage, more than seven minutes left in the third period.

A free throw by Monique del Carmen midway of the quarter made it a 20-point ballgame for the country, 56-36.

Camille Nolasco widened the separation down the stretch with a booming three-pointer, 65-43, and never looked back.

It was all Philippines the payoff period as the lead ballooned to 30 points when Stefanie Berberabe drained a charity basket, 84-54, 4:48 left in the action.

Castillo put the final nail on the coffin when she sunk a triple in the final minute of the match for a 97-61 advantage.

Gilas Women will wrap up their preliminary campaign against Japan on October 1.