UAAP: Adamson's Lastimosa sets sights on finals

Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Winning individual awards is not on Jerom Lastimosa's radar for UAAP Season 85, as his primary goal is to lead Adamson University to the top.

Lastimosa enters the season as the undoubted leader of the Falcons and one of the best players in the league. Tab Baldwin, the head coach of Ateneo de Manila University, named him as a contender for Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament.

"Hindi naman importante para sa aking maging MVP," Lastimosa said of his response to Baldwin's prediction.

"Kumbaga, 'pag meron ako noon, bonus na lang 'yun sa akin," he added. "Para sa akin, ang goal talaga is to make it to the finals. 'Yun lang talaga."

Adamson has not made a championship appearance in the UAAP's Final 4 era. They came close in Season 81, when they finished as the second seed and had a twice-to-beat advantage. But that year, the Falcons fell victim to a University of the Philippines team that made a Cinderella-run to the finals.

In Season 84, the Falcons came close to the Final 4, but a slew of close losses in the first round proved to be their undoing.

This time around, Lastimosa believes they are more prepared, and can perform better in tight games.

"We played provincial teams [in the offseason]," said Lastimosa. "Doon pa lang, it really helped us kasi lahat ng players doon beterano. Doon namin tine-take advantage 'yung ginawa namin nun kasi mas tumaas pa 'yung eagerness namin."

"'Yung chemistry namin, lahat ng preseason games namin, doon pa lang binubuo na namin 'yung chemistry namin para pagdating dito sa October 1, talagang 100% na 'yung chemistry namin," he added.

Adamson opens its campaign on Saturday against the University of Santo Tomas, in what will be the first game of Season 85. For Lastimosa, it will be the first step in their goal of making it back to the semifinals.

"Lahat naman ng teams ang main goal ay to make it to the Final 4. Siyempre kami rin, we will always try our best and best and best para makapasok sa Final 4, and of course, make it to the finals," he said.

