FIFA WWC 2023 signage during FIFA Women's World Cup 'One Year To Go' event at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 20, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. Mike Walen/Getty Images for FIFA

MANILA, Philippines -- Tickets to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will go on sale starting October 6, organizers announced on Thursday.

The tournament, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20, 2023 with 32 teams competing in 64 matches across nine host cities and 10 stadiums.

Ticket sales will begin with an exclusive Visa ticket pre-sale from October 6-12, before going on sale to the general public from October 13-21. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Philippine women's national football team is one of 27 national squads already qualified for next year's event. It will be the first-ever appearance for the Filipinas in the World Cup, after they advanced to the semis of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in February.

"With just over nine months to go until the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 kicks off and tickets affordably priced for everyone, we look forward to giving fans a chance to be part of another incredible celebration of football next year and seeing women's football go beyond greatness in 2023," FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand will be an incredible and hugely exciting moment for fans from across the host countries and around the world," added Sarai Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer.

The first sales phase before the draw will include ticket-package options only – with two stadium-specific pass options and one home team pass option (for Matildas' and Football Ferns' group stage matches). These ticket package options will be available first to Visa cardholders during the Visa ticket presale window before being made available to members of the Australian and New Zealand football communities.

All ticket packages will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting from AUD/NZD$40 for adults and AUD/NZD$20 for children.

The draw for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will follow the first sales phase with Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau hosting the landmark event on October 22.

Following the draw, single match pass ticket sales will begin with another exclusive Visa ticket presale period from October 25 before all fans will be able to secure tickets from November 1.

The tournament will be accessible and affordable for all with family-friendly prices starting at AUD/NZD$20 for adults and AUD/NZD$10 for children for single match pass tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first-come first-served basis during these ticket sales periods meaning fans should buy early to secure a seat in history.

The last-minute sales phase for the tournament will kick off in April 2023 ahead of the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

