Scottie Thompson, now wearing jersey No. 9, in action for Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Scottie Thompson officially switched to jersey No. 9 on Wednesday night, when Barangay Ginebra opened its campaign in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thompson has worn No. 6 since his collegiate days at University of Perpetual Help, and used the number when he was drafted by the Gin Kings in 2015. Starting Wednesday, however, he will now be using the No. 9.

According to Thompson, his reason for switching numbers is two-fold.

"Ano lang, respect din sa mga legend natin," said the reigning Most Valuable Player.

The No. 6 carries a special significance in Ginebra history, having been worn by the iconic Noli Locsin during his days with the franchise. Dondon Ampalayo, a former Rookie of the Year, also wore No. 6.

"Alam naman natin na maraming legend na gumamit ng number ko," said Thompson.

In wearing No. 9, Thompson is also honoring his wife, Jinky Serrano.

"At the same time, anniversary rin namin," he said. "Kaya pinili ko 9, anniversary namin ng wife ko."

Thompson married Serrano last year.

His debut as Ginebra's No. 9 didn't go as expected, however, as the Gin Kings were beaten badly by Rain or Shine, 93-71. Thompson was limited to just one point in the loss, missing all four of his field goals. He did have 10 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

"Para sa akin, no excuses," said Thompson. "Siguro, kailangan lang namin makuha 'yung rhythm namin sa mga next games. Adjustments sa practice and siyempre trust pa rin 'yung process ng team."

