Spikers’ Turf: Navy takes Game 1 vs VNS in battle for third

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PGJC-Navy cruised to a straight sets victory against the VNS-One Alicia in Game 1 of their best-of-three series for third place in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference

The Navy Sealions scored a convincing 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 win over VNS at the Paco Arena Thursday.

Joeven dela Vega paced the team with 14 points, while Greg Dolor added eight markers, built on seven attacks and a block, to move closer to the bronze medal.

"Hindi kasi kami nakapasok sa finals so ang goal na lang namin ay makuha 'yung third. Podium finish ba," Dolor said.

"Kalimutan na 'yung games nung nakaraan. I-enjoy natin 'yung game (ngayon) para sumabay 'yung katawan natin."

Navy controlled the entire match, including the third set, building a 14-9 separation after an off-the-block spike of Dolor.

A series of errors from the Sealions allowed VNS to close the gap, 12-14, but Navy immediately found a way to reach the second technical timeout first, 16-13.

Peter Quiel made it a 19-14 advantage with a solid block. Ish Polovorosa tried to rally his team back with an ace before they scored a block to go 17-20.

Navy was forced to sue for time when VNS trimmed the deficit to 19-21 after yet another spike mistake.

Ben San Andres, however, committed his own error to put Navy at match point, 24-20. Dolor punctuated the game with a strong attack.

After the opening set win, the Navy Sealions stepped on the gas pedal further to establish a seven-point lead after an error from VNS, 21-14.

It ballooned to 23-15 after Omar Lioc scored a through-the-block hit before another spiking error from their opponent.

Related video: