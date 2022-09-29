PBA: Magnolia coach Victolero suffers Achilles injury

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero wearing a walking boot at the Hotshots' bench. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero is set to undergo surgery after tearing the Achilles tendon in his left foot.

Victolero was seen wearing a walking boot during the Hotshots' first game of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He later told reporters that he suffered the injury during a workout.

"Nagkaroon lang ako ng injury sa Achilles. So, nagpapawis ako ng Sunday kasi lumalaki na 'yung tiyan ko. But the problem is na-injure ako," Victolero said after Magnolia held on for a 100-92 win over the TerraFirma Dyip.

"So it needs surgery, next week siguro. But I can manage naman to coach. But 'yun nga lang, medyo ganito. Medyo hila-hila ko lang 'yung paa ko," he said.

Victolero will need crutches for one to two days after the surgery, but he does not expect to miss any of the Hotshots' games. The coach joked that he did not suffer any major injury during his playing days, but will now need to go under the knife.

"'Yung coach ang na-injure, hindi 'yung player," said Victolero.

"It's an Achilles tear, so medyo masakit," he added. "Pero makakabalik naman."

