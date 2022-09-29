Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (c) B.LEAGUE



Ray Parks Jr. scored 14 points to help the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins defeat the Seahorses Mikawa, 101-86, in their first game of the 2022-23 B.League season.

The Dolphins hosted the Seahorses on Thursday evening at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks made five of his eight field goals for 14 points to go along with four assists and a rebound in 23 minutes. He was 4-of-6 from long range in a reserve role.

The Dolphins raced to a 24-16 lead after the opening period and never looked back. A triple by Parks gave them a 50-33 lead with under a minute left in the first half.

Nagoya's lead reached 21 points, 100-79, with 2:20 left after Parks assisted on a layup by Taito Nakahigashi.

Coty Clarke led the way for the Dolphins with an all-around effort of 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Maurice Ndour came off the bench to put up 16 points.

Anthony Lawrence Ⅱ led Mikawa with 19 points, while Yudai Nishida scored 14 points. Brandon Jawato, the Seahorses' Indonesian-American import, had two points on 1-of-4 shooting in under ten minutes.

