The Ateneo Blue Eagles during the UAAP Season 85 press conference. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is hopeful that their decision to spend most of their offseason training abroad -- instead of competing in local leagues -- won't backfire on the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 85.

The Blue Eagles played in the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) in Japan and held a training camp in Israel in preparation for the collegiate tournament. Upon their return to Manila, they had tune-up games with the Bay Area Dragons as well as visiting teams from the Korean Basketball League.

But they did not play in preseason events such as the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, unlike their UAAP opponents who were busy competing in preparatory tournaments.

Baldwin, speaking during the UAAP press conference on Wednesday, said they were "both blessed and not blessed in our preparation."

"Obviously, the opportunity to travel overseas to Japan, to play in the World University Games and to go to Israel and get both a basketball and cultural experience for our players was really good," the coach said.

"But missing out on competing against our UAAP opponents, I think, is something that may come back to bite us a little bit. We certainly missed that," he added.

"Missing out on the Filoil and the other competitions that involve the UAAP teams is not something that's going to help us. So we just have to see the effect of all of that when we start playing."

Asked how their overseas trips have helped the Blue Eagles, Baldwin said: "We'll find out."

Their games in Japan, against university teams from Tokyo, Taiwan and Indonesia, were competitive and the Blue Eagles emerged as champions of the inaugural WUBS. Going to Israel, meanwhile, exposed them to a different style of basketball and helped in building the chemistry and bond of the team.

But their preparation was still not as extensive as Baldwin would have wanted. There was only a four-month gap between Season 84 and Season 85, which did not give the Blue Eagles enough time to complete their full program.

"We do like to spend more time on player development," Baldwin explained. "But with the season ending in May, taking a little bit of a break for final exams and starting again in June, we just didn't have time to get into the player development that we like."

"So, it's been more system-oriented, and a little bit of discomfort for our coaching staff doing that," he added. "But you know, you don't make excuses before the fight starts. We have to be ready and we're looking forward to that."

Ateneo opens its UAAP Season 85 campaign on Sunday against Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

