Denice Zamboanga believes that reigning ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee poses a real threat to ONE women’s strawweight champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan, but she also expects the Chinese fighter to pull off another win at the end of the day.

The two most dominant women in ONE Championship will settle their trilogy for good in the main event of ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After two close bouts that both ended in the fifth round, Zamboanga expects nothing but the best from the two ladies.

“I have seen both fights; Angela dominated Xiong in the atomweight fight while Xiong defended her belt in strawweight division,” Zamboanga said.

“This upcoming fight will be a bomb, and this trilogy is the fight that everyone has been waiting for.”

Xiong looked untouchable since losing to Lee for the ONE atomweight title in 2019, winning her last three bouts in dominant fashion. The Singaporean-American recently made her victorious return to the Circle by submitting Stamp Fairtex in the second round last March.

Ultimately, Zamboanga believes that the size difference between Xiong and Lee will favor China’s first MMA world champion.

“This will not be an easy fight for Xiong Jing Nan, but I know she will do everything to defend the belt. It will go down to a decision, and it will be Xiong Jing Nan who takes the win,” she said.

“Of course, Xiong has the advantage. This is the weight class where she’s been reigning for so long. It’s her kingdom. Angela, for her part, will need to adjust her weight.”

She’s not discounting the fact that Lee could pull off another surprise and make history as the first woman in the organization to win belts in two different weight divisions.

But for that to happen, Lee will have to make it count where it hurts Xiong most.

“Angela needs to keep her momentum until round five. She needs to also save some energy, and it would be wise for her to survive five rounds. She’s a mom now; moms are strong,” Zamboanga said.

“Xiong needs to defend Angela’s ground game. As you can see, Angela is good at striking as well. But this is Xiong’s home. She will defend her belt at all costs.”

