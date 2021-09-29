WNBA: Sky upend top-seeded Sun in double overtime

Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky looks on after the game against the Minnesota Lynx during the 2021 WNBA Playoffs on September 26, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. File photo. David Sherman, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

Candace Parker scored 22 points, Courtney Vandersloot dished out a WNBA playoff-record 18 assists and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky shocked the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 101-95 in double overtime to open their semifinal series Tuesday night in Uncasville, Conn.

Parker's cutting layup with 2:16 left in the second overtime put the Sky up 95-93 before Stefanie Dolson's layup with 1:29 to play made it a four-point game. Connecticut's Brionna Jones missed a pull-up jumper at the free throw line with 31.1 seconds to go, and the Sky sealed the win at the line.

Vandersloot added 12 points and 10 rebounds to record the second-ever triple-double in WNBA playoff history -- the first since Sheryl Swoopes' triple-double on Sept. 3, 2005.

"This is playoff time. This is what we want," Vandersloot told the ESPN2 broadcast. "I had no idea I had a triple-double. I have so many threats around me. I was just trying to be aggressive."

Allie Quigley scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 13 for Chicago (16-16). The Sky have won three straight playoff games after earning single-elimination victories over Dallas and Minnesota to reach the semifinals.

Jonquel Jones led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Connecticut (26-6). Brionna Jones totaled 22 points and 10 boards while DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for the Sun, who had won 14 straight to close the regular season.

Before the game, Sun forward Jonquel Jones was named the WNBA MVP while teammate and center Brionna Jones took home Most Improved Player honors. Connecticut coach Curt Miller was also named the league's Coach of the Year.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Connecticut.

Brionna Jones put back her own miss to put the Sun up 84-82 with 24.7 seconds left in regulation. Copper made two of three free throws to re-tie it after being fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 19.3 seconds on the clock. Bonner missed a turnaround fadeaway at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Brionna Jones' reverse layup put the Sun up 90-89 with 1:50 remaining in OT1. Copper's cutting finger roll with 46.4 seconds to play restored the Sky lead at 91-89. Briann January made one of two free throws with 25.1 ticks left to tie it at 91 and force double OT.

The Sky led 47-46 at halftime.