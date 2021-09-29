Tributes pour in for Pacquiao after boxing retirement

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao has officially retired. Sean Michael Ham, TGB Promotions

MANILA, Philippines -- Tributes poured in for boxing icon Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday after he officially announced his retirement from the sport, wrapping up a career that spanned over two decades.

Pacquiao, who is running for president in next year's national elections, announced in an emotional video that he has "heard the final bell."

"Tapos na ang boxing," he said.

READ: Pacquiao retires from boxing, as he eyes presidency

[https://news.abs-cbn.com/sports/09/29/21/pacquiao-retires-from-boxing-as-he-eyes-presidency]

His announcement was met by praise and congratulations by those who had covered his boxing career as well as his fellow boxers, who lauded him as one of the greatest to have ever stepped foot inside the ring.

"An honor to have covered his career," said former ESPN writer Dan Rafael.

The legendary @MannyPacquiao officially announces his retirement from #boxing. One of the greatest fighters to ever put on gloves. An honor to have covered his career. https://t.co/0PKPJyvP76 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 29, 2021

Steve Kim, another boxing writer, noted that Pacquiao will walk away from the sport "with dignity."

"I don't think I've seen a fighter who meant as much to his country and people as 'the Pac Man'," said Kim.

Manny Pacquiao has decided to retire from #boxing. He's walking away after an incredible career, and with his dignity. I dont think I've seen a fighter who meant as much to his country and people as 'the Pac Man'. Good luck to him in the next chapter of his life #boxing — Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) September 29, 2021

ESPN writer Mike Coppinger called Pacquiao "truly one of the all-time greats."

Congrats to Manny Pacquiao on a legendary career, truly one of the all-time greats. Covered five Pacquiao fights at ringside. Wins over Thurman and Broner and losses to Mayweather, Marquez and Ugas. Will never forget the Mayweather and Marquez bouts. Farewell! https://t.co/kqT7GSaNB1 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 29, 2021

Former boxer Sergio Mora said it was the honor of his career to have fought in the same undercard as Pacquiao, all the way back in 2003.

One day I’ll be telling my grandkids that I fought on the same undercard with the great Manny Pacquiao. pic.twitter.com/Rp80unw6YM — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) September 29, 2021

Unbeaten boxer Ryan Garcia, who for a while was linked to a potential Pacquiao bout, thanked the "Pacman" for being his inspiration.

I love you manny pacquiao thank you for the legendary career and all the memories you inspired me forever 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 29, 2021

His final opponent, Yordenis Ugas, also paid tribute.

You were one of the greatest to grace the ring and a pleasure to spend time with. @MannyPacquiao it was an honor to cover your career and broadcast some of your greatest fights.@ShowtimeBoxing Next stop @BoxingHall and Philippines 🇵🇭 Presidency? Thank you! https://t.co/ymcHssZP8J — Jim Gray (@JimGrayOfficial) September 29, 2021

A great fighter that brought us pride. Thank you Manny!!🇵🇭🙌🏽 https://t.co/9huSMp0Zdq — Lovi Poe (@LoviPoe) September 29, 2021

Manny Pacquiao is retiring from boxing. Throwback to when we sang karaoke with him. pic.twitter.com/aEHHe608Q8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 29, 2021

With his boxing career in the rearview, Pacquiao will pour his energies into his presidential campaign. He announced two weeks ago that he was running for president, a prospect that had loomed for years for the many-time world champion fighter who transitioned into public service starting in 2010 as Sarangani congressman.

Although previously aligned with President Rodrigo Duterte under the ruling PDP-Laban Party, Pacquiao and his followers, including Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, son of one of the party's founders, have formed their own faction to rival that of Duterte's.

"I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," Pacquiao said after accepting nominations from around 20 PDP-Laban chapter leaders last Sept. 19 at their national assembly in Quezon City.