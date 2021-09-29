PH teams arrive in Thailand for Asian women's club tilt

Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho ahead of their departure for Thailand. Photo courtesy of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.



The Philippine women's teams, carrying the banners of Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho, arrived in Thailand early Wednesday morning to compete in the 21st Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship.

This will be the first time that the Philippines competes in an international competition under the leadership of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho will compete with five other teams in the tournament, with a lone spot in the FIVB Women's Club World Championship at stake. The world club tilt is scheduled for December 15-19 in Turkey.

The Aby Maraño-led Team Rebisco is bracketed in Pool B, which also has Thailand's Supreme Chonburi, Kazakhstan's Altay and Iran's Saipa.

Team Choco Mucho, skippered by Iris Tolenada, is in Pool A with Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC and Kazakhstan's Zhetyssu.

The players were swabbed before leaving Manila, and will undergo another round of COVID-19 tests on the eve of competition on Thursday. Swab tests will be conducted every three days.

After making their first training session on Wednesday afternoon, Rebisco and Choco Mucho will undergo preliminary inquiry.

Choco Mucho will debut in Pool A on Friday against Nakhon Ratchasima at 1:30 p.m. (Manila time), while Rebisco will take on Altay in Pool B action at 7 p.m. (Manila time).

On the following day, Choco Mucho will go up against Zhetyssu to wrap up its Pool B assignments at 1:30 p.m. (Manila time), while Rebisco will play Supreme Chonburi at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time).

On the final day of the Pool A preliminaries, Rebisco will battle Saipa at 7 p.m. (Manila time). All matches will be played at Terminal 21 competition hall.

The quarterfinals is set on Monday, with the top team in Pool B taking a bye and will gain an outright passage to the semifinals. In the battle for the remaining three semis berths, the top club in Pool A will take on the No. 4 team in Pool B, the second-ranked team in Pool A will play the No. 3 squad in Pool B, while the Pool A last placers will go up against the second-best side in Pool B.

The semifinals is set on October 6 while the finals is slated on October 7.

