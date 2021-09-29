MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help's Jasper Cuevas reigned supreme in the Collegiate Center for Esports: Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) 1-on-1 Exhibition Match over the weekend.

The tournament serves as a prelude to CCE's main MLBB Varsity Cup (MVC) event that will open in November.

Cuevas, the crafty Altas guard, translated his on-court skills to the esports world with a 4-1 win over Michael Are of San Sebastian College in the best-of-seven finals to become the inaugural 1-on-1 champion of CCE, the country's first collegiate esports league.

It was a masterclass for Cuevas, who finished with a perfect record all the way from the elimination round through the quarterfinals and semifinals of the breakthrough CCE tournament that streamed on CALM Network.

The Altas veteran blitzed his way to a 4-0 record in the prelims before dispatching Jose Rizal University's Jan Marc Abaoag and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde's Carlo Lim in the quarters and semis, respectively.

He saved his best for last, however, punctuating a dominant tournament run with a gentleman's sweep of SSC-R's Are on a pair of Silvanna hero picks in his four finals wins.

Cuevas drew first blood using the fighter-mage hybrid, waging an early aggressive attack on Are's X.Borg for an easy 2-0 win in Game 1 that lasted 17 minutes.

He turned to X.Borg in the second match but that decision backfired as Are's Wanwan ate him alive in the late-game to even the series at 1-1.

Dodging complacency, Cuevas went back to his comfort hero Silvanna in the crucial Game 3 opposite Are's Sun and easily reclaimed the lead at 2-1 in just seven minutes.

Cuevas leaned on the strong early game capabilities of Silvanna built on a barrage of magic damage, attack speed and lifesteal from Spiral Strangling and ultimate skill Imperial Justice for a 3-0 advantage early on which snowballed into a breezy game three win.

There was no stopping him from there, as he capped off his masterful performance with Pacquito picks to dispatch Are's Wanwan and Sun in Games 4 and 5.

"Masaya at thankful ako sa CCE para sa pambihirang experience na ito. Bonus na lang itong championship," Cuevas said.

Cuevas will be back in action, this time with his Perpetual Help teammates in the MVC, which will feature some of the country's best collegiate basketball players.