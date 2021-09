From PBA's Facebook page

TNT Tropang GIGA avenged its defeat in the PBA Philippine Cup last year by eliminating defending champion Barangay Ginebra in their quarterfinals face off, 84-71, on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The shorthanded Kings had no answer against the balanced scoring of the top-seeded Texters, who only needed to win once to move to the semifinal round.

Roger Pogoy had 16 points for TNT, which also got 15 from Troy Rosario.

(More details to follow.)