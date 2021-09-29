PBA: NLEX stays alive, slips past Meralco

Rookie Calvin Oftana scored the go-ahead basket for NLEX against Meralco. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors are still alive in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after slipping past the Meralco Bolts, 81-80, in their quarterfinal game on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Rookie Calvin Oftana converted the go-ahead layup off a timeout to push the Road Warriors ahead for good with 6.1 seconds to go, and a last-second heave by Cliff Hodge was blocked by NLEX veteran JR Quinahan.

With the result, the seventh-seeded Road Warriors have forced a do-or-die game against the No. 2 Bolts for a spot in the conference semifinals.

