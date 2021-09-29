IN PHOTOS: Pacquiao’s KO wins through the years

No boxer at the turn of the century served up as many, more brutal beatings inside the ring as Manny Pacquiao.

His knockout percentage may not look elite, but when he stepped inside the ring everyone expected his opponent to either look disfigured, bloody, lying on the floor or all three.

Here’s a look at some images showing the brutal artistry of arguably the best fighter of all time.

CAPTIONS

Juan Manuel Marquez, Part 1

Pacquiao looks down at IBF/WBA featherweight champion Marquez of Mexico after knocking him down 3 times in the first round of their championship fight on May 8 2004, at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Marquez rallied to retain the championships as the fight ended in a 12-round draw. John Gurzinski, AFP/file

Jorge Solis

Manny Pacquiao knocks down Solis of Mexico during the WBC International Featherweight Championship at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 14, 2007. Jed Jacobsohn, Getty Images via AFP/file

Erik Morales, Part 3

Pacquiao is directed to his corner by referee Vic Drakulich as Mexican Morales is knocked down for the second time in Round 3 of their super featherweight bout at Thomas & Mack Center on November 18, 2006 in Las Vegas. Pacquaio knocked out Morales in the third round for the victory. Jed Jacobsohn, Getty Images via AFP/file

David Diaz

Pacquiao knocks out American Diaz during the ninth round of their WBC lightweight championship fight at Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 28, 2008 in Las Vegas. Harry How, Getty Images via AFP/file

Ricky Hatton

Pacquiao stands over British Hatton after knocking him out in the second round of their junior welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena May 2, 2009 in Las Vegas. Al Bello, Getty Images via AFP/file

Miguel Cotto

Pacquiao knocks down Puerto Rican Cotto during the fourth round of their WBO welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2009 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao defeated Cotto by 12 round TKO. Al Bello, Getty Images via AFP/file

Juan Manuel Marquez, Part 2

Pacquiao advances to a neutral corner after decking Marquez in the third round of their World Boxing Council super featherweight championship fight on March 15, 2008 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Pacquiao captured the crown dethroning Marquez with a 12-round split decision victory. Chris Cozzone, AFP/file

Shane Mosley

Mosley is knocked down in the third round by Pacquiao in their WBO welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 7, 2011 in Las Vegas. Chris Trotman, Getty Images via AFP/file

Keith Thurman