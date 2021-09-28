The Philippines lost 120-56 to Australia in the 2021 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday, its second blowout loss in as many games in the tournament.

Shooting guard Janine Pontejos finished with 13 points to lead the Philippines, which fell to 0-2 in Group A.

The Gilas Women lost 143-52 to China in their first game on Monday.

They take on Chinese-Taipei (0-2) in their last assignment on Wednesday for a spot in the knockout phase.

The second and third-placed teams in Groups A and B go on a crossover tussle, with the winners advancing to face the group leaders in the semifinals.

China and Australia, both 2-0, dispute first place in Group A while Japan and Korea, also undefeated, fight for Group B leadership.

New Zealand and India play to stay alive.

(More details to follow.)