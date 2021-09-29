Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial and Onyok Velasco talk to aspiring boxers in Zamboanga City. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial had a memorable homecoming in Lunzuran, Zamboanga City on Tuesday, where he received incentives from one of his chief backers along with a promise of more support in the future.

Marcial, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, was awarded a Chooks-to-Go store by Onyok Velasco, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics silver medalist.

He was also assured of help by Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. in fulfilling his dream of having a grassroots boxing program in his province.

"We all know the story of our boxers like Onyok, Manny (Pacquiao), and Eumir — all stories of dreamers who grew up in poverty and were able to achieve their dreams through boxing," Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas said.

"Now that Eumir is in the position he is in, he wants to give back by not just inspiring Zamboanga's youth but also giving them a path to achieve their dreams. And we are here to support his cause and find the next great Filipino boxer," he added.

A grateful Marcial was in tears upon hearing the pledge.

"Hindi natin alam na itong mga ginagawa natin, meron ding kabataan na umangat sa kanilang buhay at makatulong sa kanilang pamilya. Ako, galing ako sa kahirapan pero ngayon nandito na ako. Sana itong ginagawa natin, maging tulay sa mga kabataan para makarating sa pangarap nila," said Marcial who was with his fiancee, Princess Galarpe, when they visited the BAVI Business Center in MCLL Hi-Way, Divisoria.

Marcial and Velasco went on to give a talk to a select group of aspiring boxers later in the afternoon.

Mascariñas and Chooks-to-Go also vowed to support Marcial's professional career, committing to be one of his major sponsors in every pro fight he will have.

"Eumir will no longer have to worry about anything else besides to train hard and put on a show during fight night," said Mascariñas.