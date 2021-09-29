Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. is still hopeful he will be able to clash with fellow Filipino John Riel Casimero to unify their bantamweight titles.

Donaire, however, admitted they might have to get through their mandatories first for that to happen.

"Right now we are both mandated. Pagtapos ng mandatories, we could resume our talks," Donaire, the WBC bantamweight champion, said in an interview with Noli Eala in Power and Play.

The two champions were apparently gearing up for an all-Filipino world bantamweight title clash when the WBC issued an order for Donaire to defend his crown against interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo.

Casimero, the WBO champion, was also ordered to face mandatory challenger Paul Butler.

But Donaire still believes he will be able to meet Casimero in the ring in the future.

"Ako naman e gusto kong makuha 'yung lahat ng mga belts kasi wala pang Pilipinong naging undisputed champion," he said.

"'Yun lang ang hindi ko natupad bilang isang boksingero. (Nakuha ko na 'yung) multiple divisions, multiple champion, KO of the year, fighter of the year, lahat natupad ko na except becoming undisputed."

