Azkals heading to Singapore for AFF Suzuki Cup

The Philippine national football team is heading to Singapore in December for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020.

The AFF has announced in a council meeting that Singapore will be hosting the Cup which remained branded as the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup to reflect its postponement from last year.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) welcomed the announcement.

“Singapore has a wonderful track record in hosting major competitions and we are confident that this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup will be conducted with the health and safety of players and staff as the main priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr. in a statement.

“Now that the host country has been determined, the PFF can now map out its plans with the management of the Philippine Men’s National Team in preparation for the tournament. Like the rest of Southeast Asia, we are excited to witness the best football the region has to offer in the AFF Suzuki Cup.”

The Philippines is clustered with Thailand, Myanmar, the winner of the qualifying round between Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste and Singapore in Group A.

Group B, meanwhile, is composed of defending champion Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos.

The top two teams at the end of the group stage will advance to the knockout stages which will be held in the usual two-legged format for both the semifinal and final.

The competition will run from December 5, 2021 until January 1, 2022.

Fixtures:

08 December 2021 – Philippines vs. Singapore

11 December 2021 – Qualifying Round Winner vs. Philippines

14 December 2021 – Philippines vs. Thailand

18 December 2021 – Myanmar vs. Philippines

