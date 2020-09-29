WATCH: June Mar Fajardo sends off SMB, vows to bounce back next year

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo wished his teammates the best of luck as the San Miguel Beermen headed for Clark, Pampanga, where the All-Filipino Cup will resume in a bubble.

Fajardo has yet to be cleared to return after suffering a leg fracture in February that ruled him out for the entire season.

On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram as he bid goodbye to his teammates ahead of their departure for Clark, where they will spend the next two months.

"'Di man ako makakasama sa inyo physically, pero in spirit andoon ako," said Fajardo. "Sa TV na lang muna ako susuporta at prayers ang maiambag ko sa inyo."

"Bawi na lang ako next year," vowed the six-time MVP.

Fajardo also wished for good health for every player in the bubble, where the league is set to resume games after six months.

The PBA suspended all activities on March 11, just three days after the opening of the new season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sana walang ma-injuries sa inyong lahat at no health issues, 'di lang sa San Miguel Beermen kung 'di pati na rin sa ibang teams at PBA officials, at sa lahat ng mga taong kasama sa loob ng bubble," said Fajardo.

The Beermen enter the bubble with a 1-0 record, thanks to their opening night win over the Magnolia Hotshots.

In a recent interview on "The Chasedown," SMB coach Leo Austria said that while Fajardo is doing well in his rehabilitation, they had no intention of risking their big man's health.

"Now, pwede na siya sa swimming pool, nagsi-swimming na siya. And then next week, pwede na siyang mag-shooting without jumping," said Austria.

"But definitely, this coming bubble hindi siya kasama dahil we want him to focus on his rehabilitation dahil he's doing well eh," he added.

