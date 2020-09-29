PBA: Will Calvin Abueva play in the Clark bubble?



MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was non-committal when asked if Calvin Abueva can play for the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters in the league's resumption.

The PBA will resume the All-Filipino Cup in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga -- Abueva's hometown.

"Kakausap ko lang kay Calvin," Marcial said in a press conference Tuesday. "May tinatapos pa rin siyang requirements. Hindi pa tapos ang requirements niya."

Abueva has been suspended from the league since July 2019 after a series of on-court incidents, including a scuffle with former TNT import Terrence Jones which saw "The Beast" level the reinforcement with a clothesline.

He has spent the past few months trying to work his way back into the PBA by complying with Marcial's requirements, which includes counseling sessions, community service, and even a drug test.

Abueva initially said he has completed all of his requirements in August, bolstering his fans' hopes that he can play for Phoenix in the bubble. However, Marcial revealed last week that this was not the case.

The commissioner acknowledged that the lack of finality regarding Abueva's situation is not sitting well with fans.

"Katulad ng sinabi ko po, ito po ay sa para sa kabutihan ni Calvin, sa kabutihan ng PBA, at kabutihan ng lahat. Kung nagagalit kayo sa akin, pasensya muna po," said Marcial. "Ito po ay para sa kabutihan po ng lahat."

The PBA won't start games until October 11, and Marcial did not make a firm decision on whether Abueva can still enter the bubble before then.

"Tingnan natin kung sasama si Calvin sa bubble," he said. "Tingnan muna natin."

"Ayaw ko pa sagutin kasi may tinatapos pa," he added. "Ayaw ko mag-commit. Pwede, pwedeng hindi."

