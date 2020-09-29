PBA plans to relax draft requirements for next season

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will recommend that the league relax its draft requirements, after the cancellation of the D-League season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incoming PBA rookies are generally required to play at least seven games in one D-League conference, with Fil-foreign players required to play at least seven games in two conferences.

Due to the global health crisis, however, the Aspirants' Cup was cancelled earlier this year, and the PBA is uncertain as to when they can again hold D-League games as amateur sports events remain barred under current quarantine rules.

"Sasabihin ko sa mga governors, wala ng requirements ang D-League muna, kasi hindi nakapag-D-League," Marcial said during an interview on "Power and Play," when asked about the status of the upcoming PBA Draft.

"So 'pag hindi ka nakapag-D-League, pwede ka ng dumeretso sa draft, depende sa edad mo," he added.

Incoming rookies must be 21 years old at the day of the draft.

The draft, traditionally the first activity of the new season, is tentatively scheduled for December or January, according to Marcial.