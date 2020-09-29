PBA: GAB to discuss Calvin Abueva's case after appeal

Calvin Abueva, together with Phoenix coach Topex Robinson, met GAB Commissioner Eduard Trinidad (in red) and Pro Games chief June Bautista (in yellow) to ask permission to play in the PBA again. Photo courtesy of GAB Chairman Baham Mitra.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will tackle the case of embattled Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva, after he made an appeal to the agency on Tuesday to let him play again.

Abueva is still serving an indefinite suspension from the PBA after a series of on-court incidents last season.

Commissioner Willie Marcial fined him P70,000 and banned him in July 2019. Since then, Abueva has been working towards reinstatement by fulfilling the requirements of the league, which includes counseling and community service.

On Tuesday, Abueva, together with Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson, approached GAB, seeking permission to play again. This came ahead of the resumption of the PBA season in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga on October 11.

Abueva and Robinson met with Pro Games chief June Bautista and commissioner Eduard Trinidad.

Trinidad "did not commit anything," the agency said. However, they agreed to put Abueva's appeal in the agenda for GAB's next board meeting.

According to GAB chairman Baham Mitra, Abueva will also be required to undergo a seminar on the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete if and when the GAB board decides to give back his license.

Also on Tuesday, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said that Abueva is still in the process of fulfilling the requirements for his reinstatement to the league.

The commissioner was non-committal when asked if Abueva can still play for Phoenix in the bubble.

The All-Filipino Cup resumes on October 11, with games to be held at the Angeles University Foundation.

