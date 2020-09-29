MMA: McGregor, UFC boss Dana White engage in word war

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor engaged UFC chief Dana White in a word war over McGregor's reported "refusal to take fights," and even the much talked-about bout with Manny Pacquiao.

White blasted McGregor for breaking the "man code" by releasing online screenshots of their direct online messages.

“It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do, which by the way, because we were just talking about Diego Sanchez and Diego Sanchez is in there in a private conversation I was having with Conor," White said in an article posted on the MMA Fighting website.

"You’re the No. 2 or 3 ranked guy in the world and you’re telling me that you want to fight but you want to fight unranked, 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in a main event in Los Angeles?”

White added he does not know anything about the McGregor's proposed boxing match with Pacquiao.

"I have no idea. You guys have been asking me about Conor McGregor forever," White said. "Did you see Conor McGregor's tweet? The retirement tweet. 'I'm retired.' "

But McGregor fired back about the "man code" issue.

"Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate," he said in Twitter. "I said Justin (Gaethje) in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in."

"Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there," said McGregor.

"Stop lying."