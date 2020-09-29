Boxing: Eumir Marcial leaves for US on Wednesday to train under Freddie Roach

MANILA -- Decorated Filipino amateur fighter Eumir Marcial will be flying to the United States on Wednesday together with boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas to get some valuable training experience as he prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

He will get that training experience from none other than esteemed boxing coach Freddie Roach, who is widely credited for the boxing success of Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

"Sobrang excited sir kasi alam naman natin ang kalidad ng pagtuturo ni coach Freddie Roach, lalo kay Sir Manny," Marcial said in an online press conference together with Ancajas. "Gaganahan kang mag-ensayo lalo't ang tutulong sa yo yung professional talaga."

Marcial is planning to get some fights in the pros while keeping himself active while he waits for the Olympics in 2021.

He gets full backing from Pacquiao's MP Promotions, which recently signed him.

"Our first goal with Eumir is to come here (in the US), work under the tutelage of Mr. Freddie Roach and really get better and focus on the Olympics," said MP Promotion's Sean Gibbons.

"The professional debut, that's just a process of him getting better going towards the Olympics."

Gibbons said it will be a pleasure for Pacquiao and MP Promotions to help engineer Marcial's path to Olympic glory.

"It's been Eumir's dream, his father's dream. I'm part of the dream to win a gold for the Philippines which has never been done in the history of the country," he said.

Marcial said he's also looking forward to get quality sparring partners in the US.

At 5-foot-8, it has been difficult for Marcial to get a suitable training partner who matches his height.

"Kasi alam niyo dito sa Pilipinas, mga ka-sparring ko maliliit. Ang mga kasama ko nagrereklamo na nga, kasi ang laki-laki ko," said Marcial.

"'Di ko nape-perform 'yung goal ko sa ensayo ko pagdating sa sparring. Ngayon sa training camp ko sa US baka ako pa ang manawa."