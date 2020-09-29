Boxing: Casimero-Inoue ideal for Q1 of 2021, says fight analyst

His victory over Ghana's Duke Micah has kept John Riel Casimero in line for a possible clash with Japan's Naoya Inoue.

"It put his name on the table. Iyon ang importante. Kung hindi siya nanalo kay Duke Micah, who is clearly not in the top 10, detrimental 'yun sa campaign niya towards the great names in his weight class," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

Casimero successfully defended the WBO bantamweight crown with a 3-round demolition of the erstwhile unbeaten Micah over the weekend.

After decking the Ghanaian fighter with a hook to the head in the second round, Casimero wobbled Micah in the third stanza to secure the stoppage victory.

This made a strong case for a faceoff with Inoue, who earlier backed out from their triple title fight.

"I really wish to see him fight Inoue early next year. That would be a great curtain-raiser for the 2021 boxing calendar," said Icasiano.

Inoue, however, will first have to defend his WBA, IBF and the Ring bantamweight titles against Australia's Jason Moloney in October.

If the triple title fight does not materialize, Icasiano said Casimero might opt to take on other top fighters.

"(Mexico's) Luis Nery is always a good option if he decides to go back to 118 pounds," said Icasiano.

"From what I hear, Nonito Donaire is also open to fighting John Riel Casimero. Maraming options. Nabanggit din niya ang pangalan ni Guillermo Rigondeaux, which will be a different type fight for John Riel Casimero kasi he's dealing with a master boxer."