Boxing: Ancajas set to leave for US with Marcial, might fight in November

MANILA -- World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas has finally secured his visa and will be leaving for the United States on Wednesday.

There, he will be training for a fight that will take place hopefully in November.

Joining him in his US trip is highly decorated Filipino amateur Eumir Marcial who will be starting his training under esteemed boxing trainer Freddie Roach.

"Gusto ko talagang lumipad at lumaban na," Ancajas said in an online press conference set up by his supporter Big Boss Cement.

Ancajas was supposed to make his ninth title defense against Mexico's Jonathan Javier Rodriguez last April. But the pandemic broke out, forcing the government to impose travel restrictions. It also delayed the processing of the boxing champion's US visa.

MP Promotion's Sean Gibbons admitted they are not yet sure if Ancajas will be facing Rodriguez next, but stressed that getting him to the US is crucial.

"Hopefully we'll get him in the ring in November. We have a mandatory still with the IBF with Jonathan Javier Rodriguez that's there, but if something happens, a unification would come up with the WBA champion Joshua Franco, that's on the table also," said Gibbons.

While waiting for his visa, Ancajas had been busying himself in training at his Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

Together with coach Joven Jimenez, they have set up strategies meant for Rodriguez. He also sparred with several other boxers just to help him adjust to varying styles.

"Tulad ng experience namin noong nakaraang, laban ganoon pa rin ang gagawin namin pagdating sa taas ng ring, doon kami naga-adjust," said Ancajas.

"Kaya ang ginagawa ni coach, marami akong nakaka-sparring, maraming estilo, para madali kaming mag-adjust."

The US training also means Ancajas will be forced to part with his family for several months.

"Ganito talaga ang buhay namin at kasama po ito sa mga sakripisyo namin," he said.

The last time he fought was in December last year when he stopped Mexico's Miguel Gonzalez.

Jimenez assured that ring rust won't be a factor. What they have been watching out for is Ancajas getting overtrained.

"Minsan nga pinipigilan na namin siya para hindi agad mag-peak ang condition niya. Binabantayan pa nga namin talaga ang training niya. Last sparring niya, talagang maganda ang performance niya. Naka-8 rounds siya," he said.