Gymnastics: Lopez places 13th in all-around finals

Filipina gymnast Kursten Lopez.

Filipina gymnast Kursten Rogue Lopez finished 13th in the finals of the women’s all-around event Wednesday and left Charlie Manzano as the only remaining candidate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Lopez, 17, compiled a score of 44.331. She scored scored 12.166 in the vault, 10.033 in uneven bars, 11.366 in balance beam and 10.766 in the floor exercise.

China’s Zuo Tong won the precious gold with a total of 54.565 followed by Japan’s Mana Okamura with 52.898 and Korea’s Kim Sujong with 51.466.

Lopez’ exit leaves Charlie Manzano as the last remaining bet for the Philippine gymnastics team. She will see action today in the vault finals starting at 2:30 p.m.

“We’ve happy with what Kursten did. In our previous evaluation, we thought she would finish in 14th place. During the qualifications, she ranked No. 18 but in the finals she finished in 13th place,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippine deputy secretary-general Rowena Bautista.

