Asian Games: Gilas weathers Thailand rally for second win

Gilas Pilipinas takes on Bahrain in their first game in Group C of the 19th Asian Games on September 26, 2023. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Gilas qualifies to next phase of Asian Games basketball

(UPDATED) Gilas Pilipinas bucked a flat start and survived a fourth quarter flurry from Thailand to claim an 87-72 victory in their second game of the 19th Asian Games on Thursday.

The Philippines found themselves in a nip-and-tuck game in the first half, pulled away in the third, then were chased down by their Southeast Asian rivals to open the fourth quarter.

But some big buckets by Ange Kouame and Justin Brownlee restored order for Gilas, and they improved to 2-0 in Group C after the contest at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium.

Brownlee had 22 points and 15 rebounds, though he shot just 8-of-27 from the field as the entire Philippine team struggled to find their rhythm. CJ Perez had 16 points on 7-of-17 attempts, while also missing some point-blank shots.

With the victory, the Philippines is assured of qualification to the next phase of the tournament. They can still secure direct qualification to the quarterfinals if they win their final Group C game against Jordan.

The Philippines led 68-50 after the third period and looked to be on their way to a comfortable win, only to give up a 13-0 run to Thailand to open the fourth quarter. The tandem of Tyler Lamb and Frederick Lish did the heavy lifting for the Thais, with Lamb's three-pointer making it a five-point game with still over six minutes left, 68-63.

Kouame's bucket on the other end -- the Philippines' first of the final quarter -- gave Gilas some breathing room before Lish answered for Thailand. Brownlee knocked down a three-pointer and Kouame converted two free throws to give Gilas a double-digit spread, 75-65, midway through the frame.

Thailand last threatened when Chanatip Jakrawan scored to make it 79-70 with 3:13 left, but the Philippines' defense held the fort the rest of the way.

Lamb had 29 points while Lee scored 22 for Thailand, the only players in double-digits for their team.

The Philippines won despite shooting just 39% from the field and making just 15-of-23 free throws. They did have a 63-35 advantage in rebounding and a 24-12 edge on assists.

Gilas will next face Jordan, starring TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, on Saturday at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

