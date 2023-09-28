Arnel Roa Mandal of the Philippines (blue) beats Van Huong Dinh of Vietnam (red) during the semi final round in SEA Games Wushu Sanda event held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on December 2, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Arnel Mandal fell short against a Chinese opponent in the finals of the men's 56kg weight class of wushu on Thursday morning at the XSG Sports Centre.

Despite the defeat, Mandal has the distinction of delivering the Philippines' first silver medal of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"Hindi na masama na nakukuha tayo ng silver medal. Ginawa ko naman lahat sa final, pero hindi tayo pinalad," Mandal said in an interview with One Sports after his fight.

His achievement was hailed by the wushu federation as "an exhilarating moment of national pride."

The Philippines previously won four bronzes courtesy of Patrick King Perez in men's individual poomsae (taekwondo), Gideon Fred Padua in the men's 60kg of wushu, Clemente Tabugara Jr. in the men's 65kg of wushu, and Jones Inso in the men's taijiquan & taijijian all-round of wushu.

RELATED VIDEO