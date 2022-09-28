MANILA -- Nick Rakocevic exploded for 45 points to lift Magnolia to a big 100-92 win over Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

Magnolia's import from Serbia also brought down 25 rebounds to go with his 2 assists and 2 blocks.

This helped Magnolia offset a a 41-point effort of Terrafirma's Lester Prosper, who also got 19 boards in 44 minutes of play.

(More details to follow.)

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.