Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots coach Chito Victolero liked what he saw when their Serbian import Nick Rakocevic dished out huge numbers while they repelled Terrafirma, 100-92, on Wednesday night.

Rakocevic fired 45 points and brought down 25 rebounds to offset Lester Prosper's 41-point output for the Dyip.

This somehow eased the pain of Victolero, who sustained a injured left Achilles tendon while working out over the weekend.

"He plays both ends of the floor, I mean he contributes to our defensive scheme, he contributes on our offense, very aggressive," he said of their 24-year-old Serbian reinforcement.

"'Yung activity level niya yun ang gusto namin sa kanya."

But Rakocevic, a former USC Trojan who last played in China, also credited his teammates and coaches for his output.

"I've got a lot of good players around me, so it makes it a lot easier," said Rakocevic. "I just try to play hard, do everything I can to help this team."

Victolero, however, said the locals will still need to step up to help their import.

"We just try na yung local din magcontribute and we have to improve our defense, especially on our transition defense especially in our rebounding," he said.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.