NCAA: Letran's Paraiso, Sangalang suspended for 1 game

MANILA, Philippines -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran will be without two of their key players when they play archrivals San Beda University on Friday.

Both Louie Sangalang and Brent Paraiso have been slapped with one-game suspensions after being thrown out of their NCAA Season 98 game against Mapua University on Wednesday.

Paraiso was ejected with 5:28 to play in the fourth quarter, as he was assessed a disqualifying foul for "an act of violence." The veteran was caught throwing an elbow against Mapua's Rence Nocum during a battle for the ball.

The foul was not initially called during the play, but the referees reviewed the incident and threw Paraiso out of the game.

Sangalang, meanwhile, was called for two technical fouls in the contest -- the second of which came with just 13.8 seconds to go. Letran still came away with a 67-62 triumph against the Cardinals for their third win of the tournament.

In a statement by NCAA commissioner Tonichi Pujante, he confirmed that the Letran tandem has been suspended "per FIBA and NCAA Ground Rules."

According to Pujante, Paraiso's infraction was reviewable based on Article 42 of the FIBA Rules. The review "established that Paraiso intentionally hit [Nocum] at the back of his head with an elbow, which is a deliberate act of violence and not a legitimate basketball play."

Sangalang, meanwhile, committed two technical fouls. The NCAA's ground rules state that a player who is thrown out of the game for unsportsmanlike conduct will be suspended for one game, implemented immediately in their next scheduled team game.

"I hope I've enlightened everyone, and to those directly concerned, please be proficient on the rules first before uttering baseless accusations on the Game Officials and the Commissioner's Office," Pujante warned.

Below is Pujante's full explanation on the matter.

Related video: