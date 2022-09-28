NCAA: CSB earns share of lead by routing Arellano

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) earned a share of the top spot in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament after an 84-72 win against Arellano University on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blazers improved their record to 4-1, keeping them tied with Lyceum of the Philippines University at the No. 1 spot in the league standings.

A big second quarter got the job done for CSB, as they out-scored the Chiefs, 32-15, in the period to take control of the contest. The Blazers eventually led by as much as 22 points in the contest.

Will Gozum, the reigning PBA Player of the Week, needed just 21 minutes to score 15 points, as he made seven of his nine field goals. Gozum also grabbed 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Mark Sangco added 11 points, as CSB shot 45.8% from the field and held Arellano to just 31.3% shooting.

Axel Doromal had 23 points, while Cade Flores (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Daniel Mallari (11 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles in a losing effort.

The scores:

CSB 84 -- Gozum 15, Sangco 11, Cullar 10, Lim 7, Corteza 6, Sumabat 6, Flores 6, Cajucom 6, Carlos 5, Nayve 5, Marcos 5, Pasturan 2, Lepalam 0, Davis 0, Mara 0.

ARELLANO 72 -- Doromal 23, Flores 15, Mallari 11, Menina 7, Oliva 5, Talampas 4, Tolentino 4, Abastillas 2, Oftana 1, Punzalan 0, Sunga 0.

Quarters: 20-20, 52-35, 67-49, 84-72.

Related video: