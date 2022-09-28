NBA opens drafts for Fantasy Basketball ahead of new season

Marcus Smart (36) of the Boston Celtics plays defense on Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Jesse D. Garrabran, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

MANILA -- The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball link is once again live ahead of the NBA's 2022-2023 season.

In a press release, Yahoo said players may already start joining Fantasy League drafts and sign up before October 19, the start of the NBA season.

The upcoming NBA season's fantasy draft will employ the same rule of drafting players based on their current and projected real-life on-court performance.



"Managers can draft NBA players rostered across all 30 teams for the 2022-23 season and select them based on their projected statistics or personal preferences. Fantasy points are earned and determined by their real-life on-court performance," Yahoo said in a press release.

Players may create public and private leagues that they may customize depending on their preference, and the challenge is to create the best combinations out of the players they drafted off-season weekly.

"Being a manager can be fun but challenging at the same time; managers have to find the winning combination each week by tweaking their team roster and identifying their best players to dominate the court," Yahoo said.

For better aid at projection, Fantasy managers may refer to the platform's "topic hub" which has articles breaking down the best fantasy draft prospects, based on the events in the current NBA league.

The sign up link could be found here.

Yahoo said "hundreds of thousands" of users in the Philippines play Fantasy Basketball yearly.

