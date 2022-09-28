Kiefer Ravena in action for the Shiga Lakes. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena will have an increased role for the Shiga Lakes in his second season with the B.League team.

Ravena, 28, was named a game captain for the Lakes in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, which starts on Saturday. Shiga will play the Gunma Crane Thunders to open their campaign.

"I'm very grateful that I was able to get that leadership role here in Shiga, being the game captain," Ravena said during a media availability for Filipino players in the B.League on Tuesday.

It's a role that Ravena embraces, although he makes it clear that every player in their team has leadership qualities. His primary responsibility, he said, is to make sure that they are always on the same page as their season goes on.

"I still have 11 other guys who are capable leaders, on and off the court," he said. "I just have to make sure that everybody is on the same page, as a game captain. That's the most important part of this whole situation."

"You have to be on the same page, playing, having the right mindset, and playing with the same philosophy," he added.

Ravena had been solid in his first season with the Lakes, playing in 56 games with 26 starts. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. The Lakes couldn't play at a consistent level, however, and they missed the playoffs with a 14-43 win-loss record.

The former UAAP Most Valuable Player is hoping that they can play much better this year, and is willing to do what it takes to help his team reach the level they need.

"I have other teammates who are capable leaders as well. They might see things that I can't, on the court, and as a family, we're open to everything, [even] criticism," said Ravena. "If you don't do something right, you'll hear it from somebody. If you get something correctly, you'll get the right credit that you deserve."

"I guess that's how a great team works, and that's how we want to be this coming season, especially [since] we want to improve our finish from last year," he added.

"Now that I feel like we have a more experienced team than last year, we can achieve the goals that we set for this coming B.League season."

