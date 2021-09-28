

Defending champion Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang GIGA will face off in a rematch of their championship duel in the PBA Clark bubble last year.

This time, however, the Texters will be enjoying the upperhand over the fancied Gin Kings in the quarterfinals. TNT enjoys a twice-to-beat advantage over the lowest seeded Ginebra.

Making it even tougher for the Kings is the absence of key players Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, who are both in the injury list.

"As of today (Tuesday), Scottie (Thompson) is still out and doubtful for the TNT game. We will remain shorthanded it seems, but the guys are in good spirits and ready to play," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone in the PBA website.

"Our focus now is just preparing. We can't worry about who's not playing for us. We just roll with who we do have and move on."

Ginebra will need to win two in a row to advance to the semifinals and meet whoever wins between San Miguel Beer and NorthPort.

Aside from having their old coach Chot Reyes back, the Texters will also be boosted by the presence of prized rookie Mikey Williams.

Tip-off as at 6 p.m. at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

