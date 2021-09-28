Veronica Ompod will go home with four gold medals from the World Classic Powerlifting Championships. Photo courtesy of the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines.

Young Filipina powerlifters Veronica Ompod and Jane Erasmo both reached the podium at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Halmstad, Sweden.

Ompod will go home with four gold medals after ruling the -43kg women's junior division.

According to the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines, Ompod unexpectedly cruised to the gold medals as her competitors "failed to make the weight."

"Regardless, Veronica was the top seed to win the gold anyway over all her competitors, based on the official nominations," the federation also said.

Ompod lifted a total of 255kg, and took the gold for the squat, bench press, deadlift, and total weight.

Meanwhile, Erasmo nabbed four bronze medals in the -47kg women's sub-junior division.

She finished just slightly behind Ukraine's Petrenko Tetiana, who edged out Erasmo in the bench press after the Filipina failed to lift 62.5kg. The Ukrainian had a total of 78.01kg to Erasmo's 77.14kg.

Alina Udaltsova of Russia comfortably won the weight class with a total lift of 89.53kg.

The PWA said it was Erasmo's first international competition and the young lifter endured some nerves before settling in.

"Veronica and Jane arrived in Halmstad just hours before their weigh-in and competition, depriving them of proper rest," the federation also said. "Circumstances made it difficult to arrange to arrive earlier but the two young lifters still managed to put up a good performance."

Meanwhile, Agustin Lorenzo won a silver medal in bench press in the -74kg men's sub-junior division.

Lorenzo benched 147.5kg, the second-best mark in the weight class just behind Teo Kalogjera of Croatia who benched 170kg, a world record lift.

Lorenzo finished fourth overall in the weight class with a total lift of 572.5kg.

