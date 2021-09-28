Simon Enciso and Rashawn McCarthy will swap teams. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Blackwater, in full rebuild mode after a historically dismal campaign, on Tuesday acquired Rashawn McCarthy from the TerraFirma Dyip.

In exchange, the Bossing sent their leading scorer, Simon Enciso, to TerraFirma.

The PBA approved the trade on Tuesday.

It's the second player-related move made by Blackwater in recent days, after reportedly giving point guard Baser Amer a contract extension.

It's expected that Blackwater will make more moves. Team owner Dioceldo Sy recently said that they are "reviewing the contracts of the players" after the end of their conference.

The Bossing are looking to recover from a brutal campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup where they lost all 11 of their games. They have now dropped 19 consecutive contests, a record of futility in the league.

Shortly after their season ended, Blackwater let go of head coach Nash Racela and appointed Ariel Vanguardia to the interim head coaching position.

In McCarthy, the Bossing will have a veteran guard who averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and two assists per game while coming off the bench for the Dyip in the All-Filipino Cup.

Meanwhile, TerraFirma will welcome Enciso, who was one of the few bright spots for Blackwater this conference. The guard put up 13.7 points on top of 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, while starting all 11 games for the Bossing.