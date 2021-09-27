Zion Williamson during a press conference on Media Day September 27, 2021. Andrew Wevers, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Zion Williamson had offseason foot surgery, and the New Orleans Pelicans hope he'll be ready to play when the season starts next month, general manager David Griffin said Monday.

The surgery was required to repair a fracture of the fifth metacarpal bone in his right foot, Griffin said. The injury occurred as Williamson, 21, worked out on his own earlier this summer, and he's expected to miss all preseason games.

A 6-foot-7 power forward, Williamson was an All-Star in 2020-21. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 61 games (all starts). He shot 61.1 percent from the field.

That followed a rookie season in which he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. He was limited to 24 games because of a torn meniscus.

In April, he missed time with a thumb sprain, and he sat out the final six games of the 2020-21 season because of a fractured left ring finger.

The Pelicans open the 2021-22 season October 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

