Handout

MANILA -- The mobile installment of hit MMORPG Cabal will have its own online league with a cash prize of up to P1 million up for grabs, plus some in-game items that winning guilds can use.

The Nevareth League 2021, for users of the Cabal M: Heroes of Nevareth, is set to launch on October 1, and span five months with three tournaments, league organizers said at a media launch Tuesday.

The league will start with the Guild Rank Infinity Tournament, to be held from October to mid-December.

Lauren Jules Peniera of Cabal Philippines said they will be coordinating with the Games and Amusement Board in organizing the tournament.

The qualifiers for the Guild Mission Festival, which will be held on the first and second week of December, will follow, with the finals to be held in January with a P100,000 prize pool at stake.

The Nevareth District Wars will follow and run until the last week of January, with P100,000 cash prize for its installments in the Philippines and Vietnam.

To qualify for the league, players must have their own guild with 5-8 members, and all members must be at most level 170. Guild ranks must be level 4 or higher and there are no duplicate battle classes allowed.

Emulators that allow users to run Android applications in PCs will be blocked by tournament organizers, Peneira said.

"Ang emulators not allowed kasi we block emulators, para fair sa mga naglalaro," he said.

Aside from the P1-million cash prize, winners can take home around P500,000 worth of in-game items and merchandise that they could use to build their players.

Tournaments will also be livestreamed on their official pages.